FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Seven members of the Broward Sheriff’s Office have been suspended following an internal review of the agency’s response to a domestic violence case that ended in a triple murder, Sheriff Gregory Tony announced.

The suspended members are Lt. Michael Paparella, Sgt. Travis Allen, Sgt. Devoune Williams, Deputy Ilany Ceballos, Deputy Brittney King, Deputy Joseph Sasso, and Deputy Daniel Munoz.

Their years of service range from five to 28 years, with Paparella being the most senior.

“It is clear we fell short. We fell on this one,” Tony said during a news conference held Wednesday.

The sheriff acknowledged failures in the handling of the case involving 43-year-old Nathan Gingles, who is accused of killing his estranged wife, father-in-law and a neighbor in Tamarac on Sunday.

Tony took responsibility for the chaotic chain of events that occurred.

“This death is on my watch. It’s on my watch. I’m the sheriff of this county. I’m responsible,” said Tony.

Authorities said Nathan, who was under a restraining order, fatally shot his father-in-law, David Ponzer, before killing his wife, Mary Gingles, and their neighbor, Andrew Ferrin, as she tried to hide from him at Ferrin’s home.

The killings happened in front of the couple’s 4-year-old daughter Seraphine, who was later found unharmed when Gingles was arrested at a nearby Walmart after trying to kidnap her, deputies said.

Deputies said Mary had been trying to raise awareness to her situation for over a year and even predicted her own death by telling them her husband was going to kill her.

“There was enough there where we could’ve potentially pursued a probable cause affidavit so we can arrest him and take him off the streets, and that didn’t happen, we know that,” said Tony.

The case has sparked criticism from the victims’ families and the community, with some saying the system failed to protect Mary despite prior warnings.

But Tony sent a reassuring message to the community about how deputies will handle similiar cases.

“To the public, to the community, to those mothers and women out there who think that we are going to drop the ball and this is a consistent pattern, know this: When we rectify this situation, I am going to send the fear of God among this entire agency to make damn sure we don’t do this again,” he said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Nathan remains behind bars.

The child is under the state’s custody.

