FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida drivers expressed their shock as prices at the pump continue climbing across the area and the country.

7News cameras captured drivers filling up at gas stations across Fort Lauderdale and gauged their thoughts on the pumped up prices.

“We’re retired. Fixed income. It hurts,” said driver Glen. “It’s going to kill the working class people.”

The average regular gas price in the state of Florida is $4.30. In Miami-Dade, it’s $4.24. Across Broward, it stands at $4.33.

Diesel prices stand at $6.34 across Florida.

“Very expensive. To fill up, it went up $20,” said driver Carey. “I’m switching to electric!”

Prices have increased roughly a dollar since the start of the Iran war back in late February. On top of that, Congress passed a new sanctions bill, allowing tariffs up to 100% on countries purchasing oil and the Federal Reserve raised interest rates earlier this week.

“Before the [Iran] conflict began, we were paying about $2.90 a gallon. We’re a far cry from that right now,” said Mark Jenkins with the American Automobile Association.

Drivers like Carey across South Florida hope prices can come down soon.

“You just have to put it in the budget, spending extra on fuel” he said.

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