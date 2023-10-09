FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Communities impacted by the ongoing unrest in the Middle East took to the streets of Fort Lauderdale to make their voices heard in dual rallies held in close proximity to each other, nearly two days after Hamas launched a surprise attack out of Gaza that led to a declaration of war from Israel.

7News cameras captured pro-Israel protesters as they chanted and held up Israel flags near the 1900 block of East Sunrise Boulevard, Sunday evening.

Across the street, protesters supporting Palestine held a large sign simply reading “Palestine” in large letters.

“I think the reality is Hamas makes billions and billions of dollars from perpetuating this war. They’re subjected to the propaganda from their side, the miseducation; they’re raised in hate,” said a pro-Israel demonstrator as he pointed at the pro-Palestine protesters. “Hamas, as long as there’s death, they make billions and billions of dollars.”

Not far from this demonstration, supporters of Palestine marched down Sunrise Boulevard.

“It’s important to understand the context. This didn’t just start today. Gaza has been living under siege for a while, over 15 years now,” said a marcher supporting Palestine. “That means they’ve been controlled from land, air and sea by Israel. No one can go, and no one can come, so you have to understand people have have been living in an open-air prison for far too long. It’s either they live a miserable life and a slow death, or they fight for their freedom and die trying.”

When asked if she’s talked to nay family members in Palestine, the marcher said, “Well, Israel cut off electricity, so a lot of people can’t reach their loved ones, and they’re very worried. I mean, Israel has been leveling buildings, and it’s killing entire families, so everyone’s on edge right now.”

A heavy presence from Fort Lauderdale Police was seen at both locations.

Protesters on both sides said the loss of innocent civilian life is not OK.

“We’re overwhelmed with emotions, and I pray for my people. I pray for civilians on both sides,” said the marcher supporting Palestine. “Their lives are valued just as much.”

