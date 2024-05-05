PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s Haitian Heritage Month, and Island SPACE Caribbean Museum in Plantation is kicking off the festivities with music and art.

Opening night of “L’Union Fait La Force” (“Unity Makes Strength”) took place at the museum, located at Broward Mall, at 8000 West Broward Blvd., Saturday night.

Fine art collectors were in attendance, as several gifted musicians performed during the festivities, including TLO France.

“We are at Island SPACE. We’ree the only Pan-Caribbean heritage museum in the United States, and so, we try to celebrate and recognize special events such as Haitian Heritage Month, Caribbean American Heritage Month,” said Calibe Thompson, president of the museum’s board.

Each piece at the exhibit offers a glimpse into the resilience and unity of the Haitian people. The evening’s guest speaker was award-winning artist Philippe Dodard.

“L’Union Fait La Force” was sponsored by Haitian food brand Madame Sarah, the Community Foundation of Broward and the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

The event will take place all month long, until May 31.

