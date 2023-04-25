POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating why two people have died and another person fell critically ill after doing work for a pest control company at warehouse over the weekend.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, three employees of a pesticide company went to Baer’s Furniture warehouse, located at 1589 N.W. 12th Ave. in Pompano Beach, to conduct some work.

After they finished and left the building, one of the employees began to feel sick and went to a hospital in Palm Beach County. BSO later discovered that day, that the other two employees had been found deceased.

One died in Hollywood and the other in Boynton Beach. Therefore, out of an abundance of caution, BSO and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to the warehouse Tuesday morning to investigate whether there might be anything there that could affect others inside the building.

“We’re securing the building for a hazmat situation,” said a responder over Broadcastify.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene as people were rushed out of the warehouse by fire rescue.

A hazardous materials team arrived at the scene to find any potential contaminant.

“Have the units approach the area slowly, individually, and make sure that they’re not contaminated of any deadly gases,” said a dispatcher over Broadcastify.

From their preliminary investigation, officials determined that the people who fell ill was not due to being in the building, and that while they were at the warehouse, whatever caused their condition must have happened somewhere else.

According to Baer’s Furniture CFO, Ira Baer, there was a mix up.

“There appears to have been a 911 call made with some inaccurate information,” he said.

The outcome of the investigation is welcomed news for the family-owned business.

“I’m just happy that all of our employees are safe,” Baer said. “No one’s gone home sick, no one’s gone to the hospital and everything checked out fine.”

He is grateful for the response and is relieved that no harm was found.

“Did an amazing job and we thank the first responders for the work they did,” Baer said. “They came into the building to be triple cautious to our employees, checked again and again and released us back to work.”

Authorities are reassuring the public that this incident is not a threat to the area or the community; the warehouse has been cleared and is open for business.

Boynton Beach Police will investigate the death in its jurisdiction, and Hollywood Police will look into the death in their city, according to BSO.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.