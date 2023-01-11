POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting occurred in a Pompano Beach neighborhood that involved Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies.

According to BSO, deputies responded to a shooting on the 600th block of Briny Avenue in Pompano Beach around 11 p.m., Tuesday.

Authorities encountered at least one suspect when they arrived on the scene.

It remains unclear how officers came into contact with the suspect, but they were forced to open fire.

Dispatcher audio footage displays a possible chase that happened between deputies and the suspect.

An officer would later say that a firearm was secured.

Although the audio has some information, none of the details were confirmed by the police.

It is still unclear if authorities arrested anyone or if anyone was injured.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is on the scene as they assist with the investigation.

7News has reached out to BSO for more details on this incident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

