HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a police-involved crash that took place Saturday morning.

The incident took place on US-1 just south of Washington.

The driver said he was making a U-turn when he felt the impact and the police sirens went on.

“Everything happened so fast; by the time I heard the siren and turned, it was already hitting the side of my vehicle,” said the driver.

Officials arrived at the scene soon after and began an investigation.

No injuries have been reported.

