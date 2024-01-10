POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after one person was shot and killed in Pompano Beach, Wednesday morning.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene, located near the 1300 block of Northeast Fourth Street, around 8:00 a.m.

According to BSO, when deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered a deceased victim and an adult individual.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, while the individual was taken into custody for questioning.

