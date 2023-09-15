OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) is investigating the scene of a shooting in Oakland Park that left one person dead and another injured.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:54 p.m. on Tuesday, in the 3100 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard during a video shoot, BSO officials said.

When deputies arrived, they discovered two individuals with apparent gunshot wounds. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was transported to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention.

Rapper Sexxy Red, who was conducting the video shoot in a parking lot, said the shooting happened across the street from the videotaping at a gas station. He also posted on Instagram saying that the shooting was not related to his video.

“My secure and thanks to my production team getting all the paperwork right and working with the [BSO] to hire off duty’s to make sure everyone was safe,” read a statement posted on Sexxy Red’s Instagram story. “We finished the shoot at a different location and everyone from our set went home safely.”

Preliminary reports suggest that the shooting took place near the video shoot that was underway in the area, prompting detectives to explore potential links between the two events.

BSO’s Crime Scene and Homicide Units have taken charge of the ongoing investigation into this incident. It has not been confirmed by officials if the shooting was in fact separate from the video shoot.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.