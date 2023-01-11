POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A deputy-involved shooting turned a Pompano Beach neighborhood into a full-out crime scene, Tuesday night.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened just before 11 p.m., along the 600th block of Briny Avenue, when deputies responded to a crime happening near a construction site.

Residents of the area said they heard some of the commotions as it unfolded overnight.

“Somebody said they were trying to burglarize the construction site, so they might have had some expensive equipment they were trying to steal,” said Mike Brown.

Deputies said they encountered a man who was armed with a gun and physically attacked a deputy during an altercation which forced them to open fire on the suspect.

Corey Scruggs is visiting the area on vacation, and he and his fiance heard the ordeal from inside their room.

“All of a sudden, it was like six to eight consecutive gunshots going off,” he said. “At first we were thinking it was kids with fireworks playing on the beach.”

Some of the bullets even flew right through a sliding glass door.

“The sound was just so loud and clear, definitely sounded like bullet spraying and I told my fiance, let’s stay low to the ground just in case,” said Scruggs.

Brown also heard the gunshots just blocks away.

“I heard a lot of gunshots and then the helicopters,” said Brown.

The suspect was shot by deputies; he was treated on the scene until fire rescue arrived.

Deputies also recovered the suspect’s gun.

A video from a 7News viewer also showed someone being taken away on a stretcher.

BSO has not identified the deputies involved in the shooting.

The suspect remains in critical condition at an area hospital.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the BSO Homicide Unit is also investigating this incident.

