POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A investigation has been launched after a deputies said they were forced to fire after a pursuit.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were initially following a vehicle connected to a robbery at a TD Bank branch, located at 3875 N. Federal Highway, Monday morning.

When police attempted to stop the driver on East Atlantic Boulevard, the vehicle either crashed or stopped and the suspect ran away.

Deputies then established a perimeter in the area of East Atlantic Boulevard and Northeast Fourth Avenue in an attempt to subdue the driver.

Cellphone footage captured by a witness showed shots being fired at deputies.

Video also showed one car that caught on fire.

The suspect is presumed to be dead.

Atlantic Avenue has been shut down as deputies continue to investigate.

FBI agents are investigated the incident in order to determine if the suspect was also involved in recent bank robberies in Dania Beach.

