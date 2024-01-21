PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating following reports of a shooting at a Best Buy in Plantation.

7News cameras captured multiple police cruisers and crime scene tape outside the large retailer, located along Sunrise Boulevard and North Flamingo Road.

As of 10 p.m., it remains unclear where the shots were fired.

7News has reached out to Plantation Police to inquire about how many people may have been hurt, as detectives continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.