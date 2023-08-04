PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - A worker has died following an incident at Port Everglades.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue arrived at the scene, located at 2600 Eisenhower Blvd., Friday morning.

According to reports, the worker was atop a silo and was injured by heavy machinery.

Rescue crews are attempting to remove the body from the silo.

No other injuries were reported.

