WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Wilton Manors Police responded to an incident involving an injured adult female discovered on the street.

The woman was found shortly after 4 a.m., Monday, near West Oakland Park Boulevard and Northwest Ninth Avenue.

She was transported to an area hospital, where she is currently listed in critical condition.

Concerned about the circumstances surrounding the incident, Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit detectives have been called in to lead the active investigation.

Authorities have yet to disclose the nature and extent of the woman’s injuries or the events leading up to her being found on the roadway.

Law enforcement is urging anyone with information related to the incident to come forward and assist in the investigation.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.