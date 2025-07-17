OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after a woman was found fatally shot in Oakland Park, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the 2700 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard at around 2 p.m., Thursday, following reports of a deceased person.

Upon arrival, they discovered a woman with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives with BSO’s Crime Scene and Homicide Units are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.