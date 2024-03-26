PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after two bodies were found at a Plantation home.

Plantation Police arrived at the scene in the area of NW 97th Ave and NW 10th Street, Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, a woman and child were found deceased by “traumatic means.”

A third person, a man, police said, was transported to the hospital after he was found possibly in the midst of a drug overdose.

His condition is unknown.

The identities of all three involved is not yet known.

