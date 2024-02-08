PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after one female victim and a male subject were hospitalized following a stabbing in a Pembroke Pines neighborhood, which prompted a large police presence and a SWAT team unit to surround a home.

On Thursday morning, live video footage showed the scene near the 1400 block of Lacosta Drive where Pembroke Pines Police officers surrounded a house while they investigated the area. Around 7:45 a.m., SWAT teams arrived at the scene to aid in the situation as a person was barricaded inside the home.

According to police, the barricaded subject was a man who stabbed his wife inside the home. Their five children, police said, were also home at the time of the stabbing.

A live shot of the area showed many police cars parked on the grass surrounding the property as they blocked off the community.

Detectives are investigating a stabbing that occurred inside of the Grand Palms community. An adult female victim & an adult male subject were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The investigation remains active; there are no suspects at large.

Hours later, SWAT teams were able to make entry into the home.

7News cameras captured officials placing a man into an ambulance.

Crime scene technicians were seen collecting evidence on the ground.

The condition of the woman and her husband is not known, and their five children are OK.

