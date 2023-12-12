PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after an employee at a food store in Pembroke Pines was struck during a shooting.

Pembroke Pines Police arrived at the scene in the area of University Drive and Pasadena Boulevard, Tuesday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where fire rescue crews placed the victim on a gurney.

The victim, an adult male in his late 30s, was transported to the trauma center at Memorial Regional Hospital.

“I hope he’s OK,” said John Oonnoonny, owner of Pasadena Drive Thru Food store.

The owner of Pasadena Drive Thru Food Store, located at 8100 Pasadena Blvd, spoke exclusively to 7News about what happened.

“We go to the same church, so he helps us out like six to seven hours a week,” he said.

Oonnoonny told 7News that he was on the phone with his employee right after he was shot.

“He called about 5:40 saying he got shot, and he’s running to an apartment there and he has two bullets, and I said, ‘Call 911,”” he said.

Oonnoonny was not shocked by what happened, but was shocked that it happened at his store.

“We were not expecting this, so it’s like a shock to us that it happened here,” he said. “It’s part of life.”

The suspect, a juvenile, attempted to the flee the scene but was taken into custody by officers.

“What I can tell you is that the subject is facing the charge of attempted homicide and is currently in custody,” said Pembroke Pines Police Officer Adam Feiner. “Ultimately, the subject will be transported to the juvenile intake facility.”

As for the employee, he had non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK.

