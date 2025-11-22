FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A major mistake occurred behind the wheel of a speed boat in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the 2700 block of Southeast 21st Street on Friday evening.

According to officials, a 37-foot speed boat missed the cut and drove up onto the beach right by the jetty.

Three people were on board, but thankfully nobody was hurt.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the incident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.