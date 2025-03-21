DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Davie Police are investigating a reported shooting at an apartment complex that happened Friday morning.

Officials said they responded to the 5100 block of Southwest 64th Avenue after receiving 911 calls reporting a shooting in an apartment complex parking lot.

At the scene, officials said, they found evidence conclusive with a shooting. No injuries were reported.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remains under investigation. There is no information on any suspects or a motive.

