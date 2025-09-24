TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Paramedics rushed a woman to the hospital after she was shot in a Tamarac neighborhood.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said they responded near the 8200 block of 74th Terrace on Tuesday afternoon before 5:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

BSO Fire Rescue personnel transported her to Broward Health North with injuries that were not life threatening.

According to a neighbor’s app, nearby residents heard deputies calling for someone to come out of a house.

As of 10 p.m., deputies are still in the neighborhood working to identify the shooter and determine the circumstances of the incident.

Investigators said they were looking into one of the homes but it’s unclear if it is an occupied home.

