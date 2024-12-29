LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Lauderhill that left one man dead.

At approximately 9 p.m. Saturday, the Lauderhill Police Department responded to a call in reference to a shooting near Northwest 19th St.

When officers arrived on the scene, they witnessed an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Both the potential suspects and motives are unknown at this time.

An investigation is open and active, and anyone with information on the case is urged to come forward and contact the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).

