DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after police found a body inside a pickup truck.

Davie Police arrived at the scene at a Walmart, located at 4301 S. University Drive, Wednesday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where officers were near the truck.

According to police, the vehicle was parked at the Walmart for some time, but it’s unclear for how long.

There were no signs of foul play as police continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.