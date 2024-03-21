FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a Fort Lauderdale Police officer was shot at outside a Holiday Inn Express.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce showed a heavy police presence surrounding the hotel along SE 17th Street approaching SE 15th Avenue.

Law enforcement has closed off 17th Street in both directions.

According to 7News’ Jack Royer, Broward Sheriff’s Office personnel established a perimeter, while bystanders observed from across the street. Traffic has been redirected, with fire rescue crews also present.

Fort Lauderdale police say an officer was shot this morning around the Holiday Inn at 17th St., and 15th Ave. Injuries are non-life-threatening, he will be OK. Massive police response on the scene. Not clear what the officer was responding to at the time. ⁦⁦@wsvn⁩ pic.twitter.com/c7zxwVcfkd — Jack Royer (@JackRoyer) March 21, 2024

SWAT trucks are currently stationed outside the lobby of the hotel.

The injured officer has been transported to Broward General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting and if police have taken anyone into custody.

