PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue truck was caught in a wild wreck in Pembroke Pines.

The truck was transporting a patient to a Broward hospital when it was hit head-on by a driver on Pembroke and Flamingo Road, Monday night.

According to police, a stabbing victim that was being driven to the hospital in another car was also involved in the massive wreck.

In total, five vehicles collided and seven people had to be taken to the hospital, including three firefighters.

Several agencies are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.