HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after a man’s body was found off Port Everglades.

A U.S. Coast Guard crew responded after, officials said, a boater spotted a person floating about three miles from the coast, Wednesday afternoon.

The crew brought the body back to Coast Guard Station Fort Lauderdale.

Officials said it’s too early in the investigation to determine how the man died.

Crews are now searching a debris field in the area where the body was found.

