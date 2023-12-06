MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Miramar.

Miramar Police arrived at the scene of a shooting near the intersection of Southwest 62nd Avenue and Miramar Parkway, Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the victim was in a vehicle in front of a residence at 2648 SW 66th Terrace when the shooter drove up and shot him. The victim then crashed his vehicle in front of a nearby McDonald’s.

He suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to the trauma center at Memorial Regional Hospital for treatment.

Police said that the victim and the suspect knew each other.

The suspect has since fled the area.

