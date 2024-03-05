LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after, authorities said, a man was shot while standing outside of a vehicle in Lauderhill.

The incident occurred in the area of NW 22nd Court and 58th Avenue, at around 4:45 p.m., Tuesday.

Authorities said that his mother rushed him to Lauderhill Fire Rescue Station 57 at 1980 NW 56th Avenue, where paramedics then transported him to Broward Health Medical Center.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce showed a green mini van parked in front of the fire station with two rear windows shot out and bullet holes in the side.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

The area along Northwest 56th Avenue to 58th Avenue and from Northwest 19th to 22nd Court will have an expanded police presence as they gather more information on this shooting.

