FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.

Fort Lauderdale Police Department responded to reports of the shooting just before 11:30 a.m., Thursday, in the 1600 block of SW 3rd Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to FLPD, preliminary information suggests the incident was a drive-by shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have not released further details about the victim or the suspect(s).

