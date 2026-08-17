WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in West Park.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 2300 block of Southwest 46th Avenue early Monday morning.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Despite deputies providing life-saving measures, paramedics pronounced the man dead on scene.

Officials are now working to determine the circumstances that lead to the shooting.

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