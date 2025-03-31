POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old man inside a Pompano Beach smoke shop.

Deputies responded to a shooting call just after midnight on Sunday at Fire Up Smoke Shop, located at 1251 East Sample Road.

Inside the business, they found Sayf Abdelaziz suffering from a gunshot wound. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue arrived, but Abdelaziz was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, an unidentified suspect entered the shop, approached the front counter with a handgun, and shot Abdelaziz before fleeing on foot.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

