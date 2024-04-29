COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after, officials said, a father drowned trying to rescue his son and another person in Dania Beach Sunday afternoon after struggling in a rip current during a church event.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue arrived at the scene at 50 North Beach Road at around 6:12 p.m.

Also at the scene to assist with the rescue were the U.S. Coast Guard and two off-duty City of Hollywood lifeguards.

Based on a flyer that was created by Iglesia La Roca, a church in Cooper City, they were holding baptisms at the beach.

The three were confirmed to be part of the church.

Video shows a rescue boat showing up to the frantic scene and at least one person was brought aboard.

According to BSO, one adult male, identified as Fausto Salcedo, attempted to rescue the two who were in the water, which included his son, when he began to struggle against the rip current.

“You look at the waves, they kept coming in and out, that you couldn’t see who was in trouble,” said one witness.

Beachgoers and first responders at the scene pulled Salcedo out of the water and the Coast Guard rescued the two individuals.

“I’m pretty sure that multiple people were in danger,” said one witness. “It was an effort of everyone trying to pull everybody in.”

One church member told 7News via text that this was a painful time for them.

Hundreds of people, some in dress clothes, waited anxiously on the beach. A day of renewal and rebirth, now one of loss.

Salcedo was transported to the Broward Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His son was brought on shore and is OK.

“It was a sad scene, knowing that a father would risk his life,” said one witness. “Any father would of done the same thing.”

The National Weather Service did issue an advisory on Sunday warning that there would be a risk of rip currents as well as high surf.

The two others were checked out at a Coast Guard station and were OK.

While BSO suspects there was no foul play involved in Salcedo’s death, the Broward County Medical Examiners Officer will conduct an autopsy on his body to determine the cause of death.

Iglesia La Roca officials would not comment on Monday, as they gathered at the church, although one said via text, “It is a painful time.”

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.