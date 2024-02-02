FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a man was allegedly seen pointing a gun out of a window at a Fort Lauderdale hotel.

Fort Lauderdale Police arrived at the scene at La Quinta hotel, located at 727 N. Federal Highway, Friday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where several officers surrounded the hotel.

According to police, several employees at the hotel saw the guest pointing the firearm through the window.

SWAT teams also arrived at the scene and used a sledgehammer to break down the door of the room the subject was in.

Once they made entry into the room, it was empty.

In an abundance of caution, there was a brief lockdown at Westminister Academy, located at 5601 N. Federal Highway.

Police have identified the subject and are searching for him.

It is unclear what the man’s intentions were or if any crime was committed.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.