FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a potential shooting in Fort Lauderdale.

Officials responded to reports of gunfire erupting at the Watering Hole, a club near the 1000 block of State Road 84, or Marina Mile, at around 3:30 a.m., Monday morning.

Upon arrival, although units would not find anyone suffering from gunshot wounds, they would locate two cars that happened to have collided a few hundred feet away.

According to police, no victims were found at the time. However, later on, in Tamarac, someone appearing to suffer from gunshot wounds appeared in a local hospital.

Police tell 7News they have two people in custody.

No word on the cause of this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.