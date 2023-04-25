POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after an unknown chemical leak at a furniture warehouse caused an evacuation.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue arrived at the scene of the Baer’s Furniture outlet, at 1589 NW 12th Ave., Tuesday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene as people were rushed out of the warehouse by fire rescue. People are now being kept blocks away from the area.

According to officials, there were reports of people feeling sick.

A HAZMAT team arrived at the scene to find the source of the leak.

This is a developing story.

