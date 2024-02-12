WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - An investigation is underway after one person was fatally shot in Weston.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene at 1449 Capri Lane, Monday morning.

According to fire rescue crews, they arrived at the scene at around 9 a.m. after receiving calls about a shooting. One person was pronounced dead on the scene.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where deputies surrounded the area.

A command post was established in the area as deputies continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.