WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - An investigation is underway after, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said, one person was fatally shot by a deputy in Weston.

BSO deputies arrived at the scene at 1449 Capri Lane, Monday morning.

According to deputies, they responded to a suspicious call. There was then an altercation with someone inside a vehicle and shots were fired.

When fire rescue crews arrived at the scene, at around 9 a.m., one person was pronounced dead on the scene.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where deputies surrounded the area.

The deceased was identified as 55-year-old Mario Bonilla, who was reported missing on Saturday.

Bonilla’s mother-in-law, Wanda Cordero said that he may have been struggling with mental health issues, which could have led up to the deputy-involved shooting.

“I really don’t know what happened,” Cordero said. “He’s been missing and I don’t know if it was a mental issue, but he had no signs at all, at all. He was the happiest man in the world.”

Cordero said that Bonilla did not live at the apartment complex were his vehicle was at.

“For some reason, we don’t know why, we don’t know why,” she said. “He didn’t say he was upset at all. he said, ‘I’m sorry. I love you, I love you, I love Casper,’ that’s a dog, ‘I love my family. Everybody.'”

According to Cordero, he left a note behind when he went missing.

A command post was established in the area as deputies continue to investigate.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is expected to take over the investigation, which is standard whenever there is a police officer or deputy involved in a shooting.

