HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A large police presence was reported in Hollywood early Monday morning after the discovery of a burnt body in the middle of an alleyway.

The incident occurred shortly before 1 a.m. near Fillmore Street and North Dixie Highway, prompting authorities to shut down the street between North 21st Avenue and North 20th Street as they investigate the scene.

The location where the body was found is near train tracks and several industrial businesses.

Hollywood Police and Hollywood Fire Rescue have been contacted for further information, but no additional details have been released at this time.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this grim discovery.

