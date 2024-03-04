PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - An Investigation is underway at the Pembroke Pines Police Station after a bomb threat was reportedly called into their headquarters.

In an abundance of caution, the building, located at 9500 Pines Blvd., was evacuated, Monday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where there was a heavy police presence after the building was evacuated.

According to officials, there were no safety concerns and everything returned to normal.

