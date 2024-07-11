HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A body was found face down on the shoreline of Hollywood Beach Thursday morning, prompting a police investigation.

Hollywood Fire Rescue and Hollywood Police were dispatched to South Ocean Drive and Magnolia Terrace following reports of a possible drowning. Upon arrival, they found the body of an elderly white man.

Police estimate the man to be in his 50s or 60s.

7Skyforce captured aerial footage showing police placing a white body bag on top of the man and securing the area with crime scene tape. Flip-flops, a bag, and pieces of clothing were found near the body.

Police suspect there’s no foul play.

Authorities advise avoiding the southern tip of Hollywood Beach, where it meets Miami-Dade County.

