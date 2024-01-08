TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has launched a homicide investigation after a body was found inside a submerged vehicle in a canal in Tamarac.

Coral Springs Fire Rescue arrived at the scene of the downed vehicle Monday afternoon in the area of North University Drive and Southgate Boulevard.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene as rescue crews and BSO deputies assessed the situation.

After dive teams were requested at the scene, they discovered the deceased individual inside the vehicle.

It is unclear how the car ended up in the water or how long the body was inside.

The identity of the deceased individual has not been disclosed.

