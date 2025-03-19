FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating the discovery of a body found in a waterway in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police Department and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the 1600 block of West Broward Boulevard at around 12 p.m., Wednesday, after a body was located in the water.

The identity of the deceased and further details about the incident have not been released.

