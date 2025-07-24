WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - A body was recovered early Thursday morning from a submerged SUV discovered in a canal in West Broward, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

BSO said deputies responded shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday to reports of a vehicle in the water near the 18000 block of Krome Avenue in unincorporated Broward County. Upon arrival, deputies located a Chevy Tahoe submerged in the canal.

Multiple specialized units, including BSO’s Dive Team, Missing Persons Unit, Marine Patrol and Unmanned Aircraft Systems Unit, were called in to assist in the search and recovery operation.

A body was located in the vehicle early Thursday. The victim’s identity has not been released.

BSO’s Traffic Homicide Unit remains on scene investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

