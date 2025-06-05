PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in a pond in Plantation.

The Plantation Police Department’s Violent Crime Division responded to reports of a dead body in the area of 521 Northwest 75th Terrace on Thursday.

Upon arrival, they located the body floating in the pond. Investigators later determined the individual was deceased.

No word on the circumstances surrounding this incident.

7News has reached out to Plantation Police and Fire Rescue for more information.

