FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in the Intracoastal Waterway near George English Park.

Fort Lauderdale Police recovered the body around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The park is located on the north side of Sunrise Boulevard.

