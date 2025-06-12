FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway after authorities discovered a body floating in the New River in Fort Lauderdale.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, officers responded to reports of a body in the water around 3:15 p.m., Thursday, in the 400 block of Southeast 3rd Avenue.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue assisted in recovering the body and confirmed the individual was deceased at the scene.

Details about the person’s identity or cause of death have not been released

