LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after, police said, two teens were shot in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Police responded to the area of 400 NW 19th St. regarding a shooting incident, just after 3 p.m., Wednesday.

Upon arrival, officers said they discovered two teenagers on a stairwell, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to Broward Health Fort Lauderdale for further treatment, and their current condition is reported as stable.

The motive behind the shooting is unknown, and there are no identified suspects at this time.

Anyone with anyone information is asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).

