DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Dania Beach that, they said, left two men injured.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene, located along the 4200 block of Southwest 49th Court, Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred in a residential area just off Griffin Road and State Road 7.

Two men suffered gunshot wounds to their legs.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unknown at this time, as detectives continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.