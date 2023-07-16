FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a Fort Lauderdale shooting that claimed the life of a 16-year-old, early Sunday morning.

Around 2:11 a.m., the Fort Lauderdale Police Department received an alert of the incident between the 700 and the 900 block of Northwest 9th Avenue.

While officers were responding, they received an additional call advising of victims in the area.

One victim was located and transported by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue to Broward Health Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

The teen was inside of a vehicle at the time of the shooting with several other people and preliminary information indicates the shooter may have been in a different vehicle.

FLPD said they are unaware of any additional victims injured in this shooting and that this is an ongoing homicide investigation.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

