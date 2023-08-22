NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting incident on Monday night has sparked a police investigation in North Lauderdale.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place near the 7400 block of Southwest 12th Court around 10:30 p.m.

BSO district deputies responded to the scene, where they discovered a female juvenile, identified by family members as 13-year-old Samyiah James, had sustained a gunshot wound.

“That was my baby sister,” shouted a family member Tuesday morning at the scene of the shooting.

Deputies acted promptly, initiating life-saving measures to stabilize the victim. North Lauderdale Fire Rescue also provided essential medical assistance on-site.

BSO’s Aviation Unit airlifted the injured juvenile to a local hospital. However, despite the efforts of first responders, James succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the local hospital.

Family members left behind balloons and flowers Tuesday morning.

“She was a sweet, loving, kind daughter,” said Lolita Catis, James’ mother. “She was so ready, so happy yesterday.”

According to Catis, James was at a friend’s house Monday night getting her hair done before the first day of school. She had posted a video of herself to TikTok prior to the shooting.

A friend of James, who asked to remain anonymous, said a vehicle pulled up in front of the home and started shooting.

“Someone in the front said they were gonna do something to her and she said ‘Nobody gonna do nothin”’ and she kept walking to the car and they shot her,” she said.

Catis was by her daughters’ side minutes after the shooting.

“When I came, ran and rushed over here, I saw my daughter laying straight across,” said Catis. “That person [needs] to come forward. They need to come forward and turn themselves in. My daughter was only 13. Only 13 and somebody just took her life.”

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

